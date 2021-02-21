BeaversEdge - Beavers Cruise Past Bulldogs 20-4, Improve To 2-1

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Preston Jones reached base seven times, Joe Casey drove in five including a three-run home run and Oregon State scored 13 in the sixth inning en route to a 20-4 win over Gonzaga Sunday at Surprise Stadium.

The Beavers’ 20 runs marked Oregon State’s (2-1 overall) most since a 23-6 win over San Diego late in the 2018 season.

The 13-run frame came after the Beavers were already up 7-4. Oregon State jumped out to a seven-run lead thanks to Casey’s second home run of the season in the first inning, and RBI singles from Ryan Ober in the second and Troy Claunch in the third.

Jones, meanwhile, tripled in both the first and second innings, then singled in the third and fifth innings. He was walked twice in the sixth and once more in the eighth.

Andy Armstrong drove in three to start the sixth-inning barrage. Ober, Claunch, Casey, Wade Meckler, Jake Dukart, Matthew Gretler and Kyle Froemke all posted at least one RBI in the frame.

Jack Washburn picked up the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. He came on in the fifth after Jake Pfennigs started and lasted 4 1/3 innings, scattering seven hits and four runs.

Oregon State concludes play in Surprise Monday when the Beavers take on New Mexico. First pitch at Surprise Stadium is slated for 2 p.m. PT (3 p.m. in Arizona).

Follow Monday’s game via TuneIn radio on the Beaver Sports Network as well as on Flo Sports. Both links can be found by visiting the schedule page on osubeavers.com.

Most Since ‘05

The Beavers’ 13-run sixth inning marked the most runs for the Beavers in a single inning since scoring 13 versus St. John’s in the second inning of a 19-3 win in the 2005 Corvallis Regional. The inning on Sunday lasted just shy of 41 minutes.

Jones In 2021

Jones has six official at-bats in 2021, and the senior has collected six hits, with three going as triples. He also has four walks.

Townsend Makes His Debut

Brock Townsend made his Oregon State debut, and closed out the win with three scoreless innings. Despite coming in with a 16-run lead, he earned the save by throwing the game’s last three innings.

That’s A Career-High

Casey’s five RBI in the win marked a career-best for the redshirt junior, surpassing his previous best of three. He most recently totaled that number with three versus New Mexico on Saturday.

20 Hits

Oregon State’s 20 hits versus the Bulldogs marked the team’s most in a game since finishing with 20 against Washington State on May 4, 2018.

The Last Two

Oregon State’s offense has exploded over the past two games. The Beavers have posted a combined 34 runs in wins over New Mexico and Gonzaga. OSU has 36 hits over the two games, adding 18 walks. Of the team’s 36 hits, six have gone for doubles, four have been triples and four for home runs.

Notable Notes

- Oregon State was 6-for-14 with two outs.

- Oregon State was also 13-for-24 with runners in scoring position

- Through three games this season, Oregon State’s offense is batting .375 while opponents are hitting at a .189 clip.

- Kyler McMahan extended his hit streak to 10 games with a 1-for-3 day.

- Troy Claunch was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBI. He is 7-for-10 with four runs scored and four RBI this season.

- Oregon State’s bullpen has thrown 12 2/3 innings this season and has limited opponents to just seven hits and two runs (1.42 ERA) with six walks. The relievers have struck out seven.

- Oregon State’s pitching staff has held opponents to just three walks over the last two games after allowing seven in the season opener.

