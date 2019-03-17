BeaversEdge.com

LOS ANGELES – Alex McGarry homered in the seventh and drove in the game-winning run in the ninth inning as Oregon State scored six in the final three innings for a come-from-behind 7-3 win over UCLA Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

McGarry tied the game at three with a solo blast in the seventh inning. Then, coming to the plate with the bases loaded and one down in the ninth, he drilled a single to center off UCLA’s Holden Powell to make it a 4-3 game.

Adley Rutschman, who drove in the Beavers’ (14-2-1 overall, 1-1 Pac-12 Conference) first run of the game in the third, followed McGarry with a two-run single that saw the Beavers score a third run on the play thanks to a UCLA (13-4, 1-1) error.

The teams will play the series’ rubber match Sunday at 12:05 p.m. PT, live on the Pac-12 Network.

McGarry, Rutschman and Ryan Ober all had three hits to pace the Beavers, who totaled eight on the night. Oregon State added eight walks, with Powell totaling three. Powell took the loss, dropping to 0-2 on the year. He allowed two hits and four runs in 1/3 of an inning.

The win went to Brandon Eisert, who came on in the fifth and was dominant. The lefty allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings and struck out a career-high 10 to improve to 5-0.

Neither starter figured in the decision. Bryce Fehmel went 4 1/3 innings for Oregon State, allowing three hits with three runs and three strikeouts. His counterpart, Jack Ralston, scattered three hits with a run and five walks while striking out six in six innings.

Next Up

Oregon State and UCLA conclude their series Sunday afternoon at Jackie Robinson Stadium. First pitch is slated for 12:05 p.m. PT.

TV in LA

Sunday’s series finale will air live on the Pac-12 Network with Ted Enberg and Wes Clements on the call.

Meckler Makes The Start

Southern California native Wade Meckler made his first career start Saturday night. The freshman led off and was in the designated hitter position. He came into the game with three at bats on the season.

Big Fly

Alex McGarry’s seventh-inning home run was his first since Feb. 24 against Nebraska in Surprise, Ariz., and his second of the season.

Trailing After Six

Oregon State improved to 2-2-1 this season when trailing after six innings.

Eisert On The Season

How good has Brandon Eisert been? The lefty has yet to allow a run in 23 1/3 innings this season, allowing 13 hits and just one walk to 30 strikeouts.

And Opponent Scores First

UCLA got on the board first, putting a solo run across the plate in the second. It marked the ninth time this season Oregon State’s opponent has scored first. However, the Beavers are 7-2 in those games.