Offense was the order of the day for Oregon State baseball as the Beavers routed LSU 14-1 to put themselves in the driver's seat of the Corvallis Regional. It was the most runs scored in a postseason game for OSU since a 15-0 win over Stanford at 2006 Corvallis Super Regional.

OSU didn’t take long to get on the board as with two outs in the top of the first inning, second baseman Nick Madrigal was HBP and Trevor Larnach singled to right to set the stage for Adley Rutschman. Rutschman went 0-for-5 in the opener against Northwestern St, but didn’t let that affect this first at-bat against the Tigers

Senior ace Luke Heimlich took the mound for the Beavers and while he wasn’t his usual self in terms of strikeouts and location, he made several crucial double plays to keep LSU at bay during a critical stretch early in the game.

His first came with the bases loaded in the first inning when Tigers’ left-fielder Daniel Cabrera hit a comebacker right at Heimlich who played the ball off the turf perfectly, before firing a dart to Rutschman behind the plate for the first out, then Rutschman completed the double play by throwing to first.

"The exchange that Rutschman made on the double play in the first was incredible," Pat Casey added.

The second was perhaps even more impressive as with runners on first and second with one out in the bottom of the second, LSU shortstop Hal Hughes tried to bunt, and Heimlich fielded his position flawlessly by catching the bunt and throwing back to Cadyn Grenier at second base to complete the double-play.

“The defense was huge today," Heimlich said with a smile. "I was grateful that I was able to start some of them, but it was all over the diamond all night. The plays in the outfield and infield kept picking me up when I didn't have my best stuff."

Heimlich picked up his NCAA leading 15th win against the Tigers as he pitched seven full allowing just one earned run, three walks and two hit by pitch against three strikeouts. Heimlich gave way to lefty Brandon Eisert in the eighth and Sam Tweedt in the ninth to seal the deal.

LSU starter Zack Hess who is infamous among OSU baseball fans for his play in Omaha last season against the Beavers, took the loss for the Tigers to drop to 7-6 on the season. Hess lasted just 3 1/3 allowing eight hits and seven runs (six earned).

The Beavers kept their foot on the gas in the third as they added insurance runs by way of singles from Madrigal, Larnach, and Gretler before drawing three straight walks from Hess, two of which were with the bases loaded to give OSU a 5-0 advantage.

OSU opened the floodgates on LSU in the fourth as the Beavers chased Hess and did equal damage to his replacement Caleb Gilbert as the Beavers plated five runs in the fourth to take a 10-0 lead.

Tigers’ sophomore third baseman Jake Slaughter broke up the shutout in the fourth as he sent a moon shot over the left field fence to get LSU on the board.

OSU added runs two in the sixth and seventh innings to arrive at their final run total of 14.

"When you play like we did today against a team as good as Oregon State, you're going to be on the wrong side of a lopsided score," LSU head coach Paul Mainieri said.

The Beavers were a complete offensive juggernaut as Taylor, Rutschman, and Larnach tallied three hits while Grenier and Madrigal finished with two hits apiece while the team as a whole tallied nine walks. Taylor and Rutschman led the team with three RBI’s each. OSU tallied 14 hits as a team.

Up Next

The Beavers (46-10-1) will face the winner of the elimination game between LSU and Northwestern State Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. OSU announced that freshman righty Kevin Abel will get the start against the winner of LSU-Northwestern St.

LSU (38-26) and Northwestern State (38-23) play at 12:00 p.m. Sunday.