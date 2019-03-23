BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women's basketball team overcame a late deficit to advance to the second round the NCAA Tournament with an 80-75 overtime win over Boise State Saturday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

"Going in, I knew this was going to be a great game," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "I like their team a lot. I like their culture and I like the way they play. I also knew we would have an amazing crowd, and I think Beaver Nation really helped us today. We have a great group of competitors on our team, and they fought like crazy. We refused to quit. The team made big plays and huge shots down the stretch. This was a great win. We get to move on and we are excited about that."

The Beavers trailed by four with 17 seconds remaining, before Mikayla Pivec and Katie McWilliams scored four points to send the game to overtime.

Oregon State will advance to take on Gonzaga at 6 p.m. on Monday at Gill Coliseum.

Pivec finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Sophomore Aleah Goodman went 6-for-9 from the floor and 5-for-5 from the stripe to finish with 20 points.

Sophomore Taya Corosdale played all 45 minutes, recording 13 points and 15 rebounds. Junior Maddie Washington and redshirt-sophomore Destiny Slocum put up eight points apiece.

As a team, Oregon State shot 49.1 percent in the game, while holding Boise State to 31.9 percent shooting. The Beavers also dominated the boards 50-33.

Oregon State used an early 7-0 run to jump in front 10-4, on its way to an 18-12 advantage to end the first quarter.

The Beavers extended the lead to double-digits early in the second frame, before jumping in front by 14. Boise State battled back from there to get within four, before Oregon State answered with seven-straight points. The Broncos hit a triple at the halftime buzzer to send the Beavers to the locker room up 36-28.

Pivec nearly finished the first two quarters with a double-double, going for 12 points and eight rebounds in the opening 20 minutes.

Boise State got back within three early in the third. The teams traded baskets from there, before the Broncos used a 12-0 run to end the period up 47-45.

Oregon State wasted little time retaking the lead in the fourth, scoring four quick points to go in front. The teams went back and forth from there. The Broncos led by four with 17 seconds left in regulation, but a bucket from Pivec and held ball on the ensuing inbounds set up a pair of McWilliams free throws to force overtime.

The Beavers took a six-point lead with two minutes left in the overtime, and knocked down free throws from there to close out the win.