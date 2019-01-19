The 6-foot-6 junior at Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach took an official visit to Washington during the fall and said that he's looking at Arizona , Oregon State and possibly even UCLA as schools that he might like to get to next as many others make their pitches.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo . -- One of the West Coast's elite scorers in the class of 2020, Marjon Beauchamp is taking a closer look at his recruitment.

Beauchamp discussed how his junior season is going, his strengths and broke down his visit to Washington and why he's eyeing Arizona, Oregon State and UCLA.



On his junior season at Rainier Beach: "It's been going pretty well for me. I've been averaging like 19 points and 10 boards a game and we are doing well up in Seattle. We are trying to clean it up and win State.

"This team, my coach encourages me to be the man so it wasn't hard to fit in and find a role. I was prepared for everything."

His strengths as a player: "I can score the ball and I have length and size that helps me get tips and deflections. I can create for others."

Washington: "I have a good relationship with all of the coaches and I think the have a good program. Coach (Mike) Hopkins came in and I think he's a really good coach. I think he really wants me and that's what I'm looking for. They are trying to get the top guys out of Washington."

Arizona: "I have a good relationship with one of the assistants and of course coach Sean Miller. They are a west coast power and basically have been telling me that they want me to come in and do what I do."

UCLA: "When we met with them they stressed that they wanted me to play for them and I think UCLA is a good school. It's a in a good area and I'm interested once they get a coach."

Oregon State: "It's another place that we have a good relationship with. Coach (Stephen) Thompson talks to my dad like every week. Coach Tinkle is a good guy too and I like how they've been playing."

