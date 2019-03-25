BeaversEdge.com

Australian DE Ben Key talks Oregon State offer, recruitment
Often times, it can take a while for junior college prospects to start getting a lot of attention on the recruiting trail, but that hasn't been the case for Monterey Park (Calif.) East Los Angeles ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news