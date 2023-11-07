PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State’s Andrew Chatfield Jr. has been named the Defensive and Defensive Line Player of the Week in the Pac-12, the conference announced on Monday.

Chatfield Jr. tallied three sacks in the Beavers’ win over Colorado Saturday night, totaling 36 lost yards for the Buffaloes. Overall, OSU collected four sacks for 41 yards, a big reason why Colorado totaled negative-7 yards rushing on the night.

Chatfield Jr. added a forced fumble with two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries. His second second of the night went for 14 yards and created a Colorado fumble that the Buffaloes eventually recovered.

The redshirt senior is fourth in the Pac-12 with seven sacks this season. The seven are the most by a Beaver since Hamilcar Rashed Jr.’s 14 in 2019.

Both honors mark the first of Chatfield Jr.’s career.

Chatfield Jr. is the third Beaver to named Defensive Player of the Week this season, joining Easton Mascarenas-Arnold on Oct. 2 and Ryan Cooper Jr. on Oct. 16. He is the second to earn Defensive Lineman of the Week honors, following Sione Lolohea on Oct. 16.

