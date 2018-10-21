BeaversEdge.com

ANALYTICS: Oregon State's grades vs California
How did the Oregon State Beavers grade out according to Pro Football Focus? Who were the Beavs' top players despite the embarrassing 49-7 loss? Read on.
Team Grades vs Cal
|Category
|Game Grade
|
Overall Offense
|
58.5
|
Passing
|
42.6 (season low)
|
Pass block
|
60.4
|
Receiving
|
57.3 (season low)
|
Rushing
|
66.0
|
Run block
|
68.3
|
Overall Defense
|
68.2
|
Run defense
|
72.5
|
Tackling
|
72.3 (season high)
|
Pass rush
|
61.0 (season high)
|
Coverage
|
64.8
|
Overall Team Grade
|
63.5
