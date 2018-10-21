Ticker
ANALYTICS: Oregon State's grades vs California

Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
How did the Oregon State Beavers grade out according to Pro Football Focus? Who were the Beavs' top players despite the embarrassing 49-7 loss? Read on.

Team Grades vs Cal
Category Game Grade

Overall Offense

58.5

Passing

42.6 (season low)

Pass block

60.4

Receiving

57.3 (season low)

Rushing

66.0

Run block

68.3

Overall Defense

68.2

Run defense

72.5

Tackling

72.3 (season high)

Pass rush

61.0 (season high)

Coverage

64.8

Overall Team Grade

63.5
