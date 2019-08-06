Just when things were starting to look up for the Oregon State defense, the injury bug reared its ugly, ugly head.

Head coach Jonathan Smith announced following Monday's practice that senior defensive lineman Jeromy Reichner tore his ACL in Saturday's (Day 3) practice and would miss the remainder of the season.

"It's one of the worst parts of the game," Smith said. "He's a great kid and he's worked really hard. We're all surrounding him and he's got a bunch teammates supporting him, but it's definitely tough."

The loss of Reichner is a crushing blow to an Oregon State defensive line that was primed to make a huge leap this season. While losing Reichner doesn't sink the ship so to speak, Reichner's senior leadership, talent, and tenacity on the field were going to absolutely vital.

The Beavers needed all the help they could get on the defensive line this season as improving that area was one of the most critical steps that Smith and Co. took in the offseason.

To see a guy go down with a season-ending injury before the team even put pads on is certainly a disappointing sight and the team will have to have new faces step up in the wake of the injury.