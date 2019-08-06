Analysis: What the loss of Reichner means for Oregon State
With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith delivering the sobering news that senior defensive lineman Jeromy Reichner would miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, BeaversEdge.com breaks down the impact of the injury and where the team will look for production following the loss of one of its best defenders.
RELATED: FALL CAMP HQ | WATCH: Smith talks Day 4
Sign up for a new annual membership to BeaversEdge.com for $75, get a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
Just when things were starting to look up for the Oregon State defense, the injury bug reared its ugly, ugly head.
Head coach Jonathan Smith announced following Monday's practice that senior defensive lineman Jeromy Reichner tore his ACL in Saturday's (Day 3) practice and would miss the remainder of the season.
"It's one of the worst parts of the game," Smith said. "He's a great kid and he's worked really hard. We're all surrounding him and he's got a bunch teammates supporting him, but it's definitely tough."
The loss of Reichner is a crushing blow to an Oregon State defensive line that was primed to make a huge leap this season. While losing Reichner doesn't sink the ship so to speak, Reichner's senior leadership, talent, and tenacity on the field were going to absolutely vital.
The Beavers needed all the help they could get on the defensive line this season as improving that area was one of the most critical steps that Smith and Co. took in the offseason.
To see a guy go down with a season-ending injury before the team even put pads on is certainly a disappointing sight and the team will have to have new faces step up in the wake of the injury.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news