It was September 11th when USC wide receiver Devon Williams’ name hit the NCAA transfer portal. Three days later he was in Corvallis for Oregon State’s matchup against Cal Poly, and on Wednesday it became official that Williams would be a Beaver.

Williams, who was originally of the class of 2018, was a 6.0 four-star recruit according to Rivals, making him the number one athlete in the country and the number seven player in the talent-rich state of California. The Antelope Valley playmaker boasted offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida State and others but ultimately chose to play at USC.



While playing for the Trojans, the six-foot-four, 210-pound receiver recorded five catches for 98 yards.



Williams will be eligible to play Oregon State’s first game against Oklahoma State next season after sitting out for a full academic year in 2019-2020.