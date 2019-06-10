PROMO: SAVE 50% OFF FIRST YEAR OF ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

DURHAM, N.C. – This just in: Adley Rutschman is Baseball America’s National Player of the Year.

The announcement headlines a morning that saw Rutschman and left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert named as All-Americans by the publication.

Rutschman is the first Oregon State player to earn the Baseball America National Player of the Year honor and the first from the Pac-12 since UCLA’s Trevor Bauer in 2011. He is also just the fourth catcher all-time to be recognized, joining Florida’s Mike Zunino (2012), Florida State’s Buster Posey (2008) and Georgia Tech’s Jason Varitek (1994).

Rutschman is a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, Dick Howser Trophy and Buster Posey Award. The backstop was selected as Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Year (and All-American) and was the Pac-12 Conference’s Player of the Year and Co-Defensive Player of the Year less than two full weeks ago.

He was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft by Baltimore last week.

The Sherwood, Ore., native batted .411 in 2019 to lead the Pac-12 in batting average. Rutschman also leads the nation with 76 walks – an Oregon State single-season record – and he hit 17 home runs with 58 RBI.

Eisert, a Beaverton, Ore., native, has been selected for his All-American honor after going 8-2 with a 2.03 earned run average, placing him second in the Pac-12. The lefty struck out 74 in 62 innings and held opponents to a .255 batting average.

Eisert, who was named an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection, was also taken in last week’s MLB Draft, going in the 18th round to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Oregon State Athletics