BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Kevin Abel tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts and Kyler McMahan doubled twice and drove in three to pace Oregon State baseball to a 9-2 series-opening win over West Virginia Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Abel equaled his 11-strikeout performance last season versus Washington State. The sophomore allowed one hit and one run in six innings to earn his second win of the season and 10th of his career.

McMahan, meanwhile, finished the night 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. He highlighted Oregon State’s seven-run second with a two-run double, then drove in his third run of the game with a double in the sixth. McMahan has hit safely in three consecutive games and is 7-for-13 over that stretch, adding four doubles and six RBI.

Beau Philip also had two hits for the Beavers (9-0 overall), who finished with six as a team.

West Virginia’s (5-4) Alek Manoah lasted just two innings in his third start of the season. The righty allowed four hits and seven runs – four earned – and dropped to 1-1 on the year.

Next Up

Oregon State continues its series with West Virginia Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 1:35 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Celebrating ‘18

Oregon State will celebrate its 2018 National Championship prior to Saturday’s home opener. The ceremony will take place close to first pitch.

Seven-Run Second

The Beavers’ seven runs in the second inning marked a season-best. OSU tallied just four hits in the frame and scored its first three runs via two hit by pitches and a wild pitch.

Home Opener

The victory sent the Beavers to their 16th consecutive home opener dating back to the 2004 season.

Back To Goss

Friday’s home opener saw the opening of the “Casey Corner” deck down the right field line in addition to a renovated “Omaha Room’ behind the first-base bag.

Over 3,000, Again

Oregon State’s home opening crowd of 3,535 marked the 51st consecutive game above 3,000 for the Beavers dating back to the 2017 season. OSU posted crowds of 3,000 or more for the last 19 games of 2017, all 31 dates in 2018 and now the first game of 2019.

To 9-0

Oregon State improved to 9-0 for the second consecutive season and for the eighth time in program history. The Beavers were also 9-0 to start 2013.

Still Undefeated

Oregon State is one of seven programs nationally to remain undefeated.

OSU Starters Versus West Virginia

The last two Oregon State starters to square off versus West Virginia have held the Mountaineers to one hit apiece. Ben Wetzler one hit WVU over seven innings in an 11-0 win in 2012. Kevin Abel allowed one hit, one run and three walks in his start Saturday, over six innings.