BeaversEdge - A List Of Every Transfer Oregon State Has Received Under Jonathan Smith

Oregon State has won big in the transfer portal under head coach Jonathan Smith, and don't appear to be slowing down.

"We've got a formula for the type of player that fits our program. When you look at the portal, you often find players that are older and more ready to play right away. It's going to be another avenue to build our roster. The majority of our transfers have been guys with multiple years, and we're wanting to be able to build them up in the program. The more time, they'll be better and better each year. Most of our portal transfers have been multi-year guys and that's not going to change," said Smith.

So far in 2021, Oregon State has added WR Makiya Tongue from UGA, RB DeShaun Fenwick from South Carolina, and most recently DB Elijah Jones. When you continue looking back at the years past, the list is equally as impressive.

In this new feature, we take a look at every player the Beavers have added via the transfer portal.

**Story will be updated every time there is a new addition**