BeaversEdge - A Closer Look At Transfer Target Kyle Mayberry

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound corner has tons of experience at the collegiate level, and saw action since the moment he arrived at Kansas. Mayberry played in eight games as a freshman (2 tackles, 1 PBU), 12 as a sophomore (30 tackles, 3 PBU), 12 games as a redshirt junior (41 tackles, 5 PBU), and 8 as a senior (20 tackles, 2 PBU). A full statistical breakdown can be found here.

On Thursday, former Kansas defensive back Kyle Mayberry released a top six schools of Oregon State, Utah State, Texas Tech, Western Kentucky, Liberty, and UCONN. Mayberry announced his decision to enter the portal as a graduate transfer on December 11th.

As a high school recruit, the Tulsa (OK) native was a three-star prospect and committed to the Jayhawks over offers from the likes of Virginia Tech, Washington State, Houston, Illinois, and more.

Though it will be for only one season, Mayberry will add instant experience to whatever team he chooses. With Oregon State corner Nahshon Wright declaring for the NFL draft and just one addition at this point from the incoming class of 2021, the Beavs have the room to add someone, and especially a grad transfer.

Stay tuned to BeaversEdge for the latest on Mayberry and more.