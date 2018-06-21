1. The Beavers are never out of the game

As exemplified by comeback wins against Washington and North Carolina in Omaha this week, it’s pretty safe to assume that until you make all 27 outs and Oregon State, the game is far from over. It’s becoming pretty clear that this is the best offensive team that Pat Casey has put together during his time at Oregon State and it’s showing when the Beavers can do things like explode for eight runs over the final two innings against UNC or nine runs in the seventh and eight innings against Washington. Seemingly, no lead is safe against the Beavers and they’ve proven it over the last two elimination games. Beating a team two times in a row is a daunting task, but it can absolutely be done as OSU fans will remember LSU doing it to the Beavers last season. It takes a team effort and the mindset of taking one game at a time, but with the way that Pat Casey’s squad handles adversity, they’re never out of the fight until that final out is called.

2. Adley Rutschman is special

There really aren’t words to describe how clutch Adley “Clutchsman” Rutschman has been for the Beavers in Omaha. In three games he’s tallied six hits, six RBI’s, five walks, three doubles, and a home run all while being a force defensively behind the plate. There have been a few mistakes on the part of Rutschman behind the plate, but he’s more than made up for them behind the plate. The Sherwood, Ore. product has firmly put himself in conversation as the best player to perhaps ever come out of the state of Oregon. The only one that he’s for sure chasing in my mind is Jacoby Ellsbury (Madras). Rutschman is only a sophomore is a sure-fire top-5 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He’s a once in blue moon talent and when he’s being compared to Buster Posey on national television, you know he’s in pretty good company. Rutschman is a big reason why the Beavers are still alive in Omaha, and the best news for Beaver fans is no matter how this season ends, you’ll see Clutchsman in a Beaver uniform next season. Not yet a subscriber? Sign up now!

3. OSU’s dynamic duo might be tiring

With ace Luke Heimlich starting two games in Omaha and Bryce Fehmel starting the other, you’d think that Oregon State is sitting in the driver's seat of the winners bracket. Fehmel and Heimlich combined for 28 wins this season and they’ve been the straws that stirred the Beavers. However, Heimlich and Fehmel have been far from their usual selves in Omaha. Heimlich pitched his shortest career start against North Carolina in game one, and didn’t fare much better against the Tar Heels the second time either as he lasted just 2 2/3 innings. On the other side of the coin, Fehmel didn’t have his usual stuff against Washington as he couldn’t locate the zone and spotted UW and early 3-0 lead before being pulled in favor of Kevin Abel. The good news for the Beavers is despite three very subpar performances from Heimlich and Fehmel over the past three games, OSU is still very much alive. Abel, Christian Chamberlain, Brandon Eisert, and Jake Mulholland have all been reliable out of the bullpen and are a big part of the reason why the Beavers are still alive in Omaha. By this time in the season, pitchers like Heimlich and Fehmel have started to log a lot of innings pitched and it’s natural for arms to be a tired by this point in the season. Jake Thompson last season is a terrific example as he was nearly flawless until Omaha, but then seemingly ran out of juice. Fehmel figures to get another chance against Mississippi State and his starting performance could determine if the Beavers continue to stave off elimination.

4. Top-to-bottom hitting has been superb

Whether it’s been Tyler Malone smashing home runs over the right field wall, Zak Taylor starting off the miraculous eighth inning rally against UNC with a base hit, or Rutschman obilteratting baseballs, the Beavers’ hitting is scary when they get rolling. Just when it looked like OSU’s season was coming to an end, they were just getting started. The thing that makes this OSU lineup so special is that they compliment each others strengths to the point where it’s nearly impossible to keep the Beavers at bay for nine innings. Everyone in the Beaver lineup is dangerous and if they continue to see the ball the way they are right now, it will be very difficult to knock them out. OSU’s lineup has scored a mind-boggling 31 runs in three CWS games and with an offense that’s rolling like that, it will be nearly impossible for other teams to match that firepower.

5. Pitching depth could be OSU’s ace in the hole