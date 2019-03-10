The Beavers will have two starting-caliber quarterbacks battling it out for the starting spot come fall. Jake Luton and Tristan Gebbia can both be easily justified as the starter, with Luton having an added year of experience, which is why he’s taking first-team reps. What will be interesting is how Luton handles game situations. In the past, Luton has looked superb in practice, but that hasn’t always translated to success in games and wins. So far, Gebbia has looked more comfortable throwing the ball in live situations. The QB situation will be one of the hottest topics of the spring.