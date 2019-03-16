With Jonathan Smith and Co. set to wrap up part-one of spring football with a closed practice on Saturday, BeaversEdge.com dives into five things we learned from the Beavers’ practices in March.

If there’s one theme that’s been noticeably different in year two of the Jonathan Smith era, it’s that the Beavers look like a football team that’s trending in the right direction with a clear vision. After getting used to the nuances of the Smith style in year one, the players are more relaxed and skilled in the various playbooks in year two.

While the Beavers still have a long ways to go as they continue their climb out of the bottom of the Pac-12, there are signs of growth that have been impressive. It’s only been six practices, but there’s definitely a different tone and feel surrounding this team compared to years past. From my experience, I haven’t seen an OSU team this universally confident in themselves and 100 percent brought into the process in some time. Time will tell how that translates into production on the field, but there’s no doubt that there will be a significant improvement in all aspects of squad this season.