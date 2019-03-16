5 things we learned from Oregon State’s first spring session
With Jonathan Smith and Co. set to wrap up part-one of spring football with a closed practice on Saturday, BeaversEdge.com dives into five things we learned from the Beavers’ practices in March.
1. The Beavers look the part
If there’s one theme that’s been noticeably different in year two of the Jonathan Smith era, it’s that the Beavers look like a football team that’s trending in the right direction with a clear vision. After getting used to the nuances of the Smith style in year one, the players are more relaxed and skilled in the various playbooks in year two.
While the Beavers still have a long ways to go as they continue their climb out of the bottom of the Pac-12, there are signs of growth that have been impressive. It’s only been six practices, but there’s definitely a different tone and feel surrounding this team compared to years past. From my experience, I haven’t seen an OSU team this universally confident in themselves and 100 percent brought into the process in some time. Time will tell how that translates into production on the field, but there’s no doubt that there will be a significant improvement in all aspects of squad this season.
2. The defense is trending upwards
After having one of the most porous seasons in recent memory, the much-maligned Oregon State defense is on the upward swing. Thanks to an influx of transfers and incoming J.C. and freshman recruits, the Beavers now have the depth needed to make meaningful strides on practice field that will translate to better success on Saturday’s.
Take the defensive line for example… After having between six and eight players to rotate in and out during live 11-on-11 work last spring, the Beavers now boast 18 defensive lineman. The added depth on the D-line is just one example of how a after a year of getting their bearings, the defensive coaching staff and players now have the added depth and talent to be much more physically prepared on game days.
