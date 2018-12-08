Following a 2-10 campaign in Smith’s return to Corvallis, BeaversEdge.com senior writer Brenden Slaughter breaks down five things we learned from Oregon State Football under the guidance of Smith. @beaverfootball

1. Oregon State was aggressive

Oregon State football fans saw a much more aggressive side from the Beaver offense under the helm of Jonathan Smith and offensive-coordinator Brian Lindgren in their first season, as the Beavers went for it on fourth down 36 times this season and converted 25 of those attempts, good for a 69 percent clip. OSU ranked seventh in the NCAA in fourth-down conversion rate in 2018 and I expect the Beavers to continue that trend next season. As the season progressed, Lindgren noted that often times, Smith would pre-determine before a given drive if the Beavers would roll the dice and go for it on fourth down, and that opened up the Beavers’ play-calling knowing they had four downs to convert. It’s a small facet of the game, but when your head coach is confident in the offense, it usually trickles down to the players making plays on fourth down. Whether it was a crucial fourth-down conversion to Isaiah Hodgins against Nevada and Colorado to keep the game alive, or simply just taking their chances, OSU’s offensive coaches showed the utmost confidence in its players to get the job done on fourth. With a much more explosive and dynamic offense expected in 2019, look for the Beavers to continue their aggressiveness next season.

2. Plenty of offensive creativity

After suffering through one of the worst seasons in program history in 2017, it was a breath of fresh air that Lindgren and Smith were able to take the same personnel from the year prior and be a much better unit. Compared to 2017, OSU managed just over 800 more total offensive yards and just over six points per game better. Given that the Beavers had a rotating door at quarterback and numerous other untimely injuries, I’d say as a whole the offense truly benefited from much-improved play calling and offensive scheme. The Beavers figure to be even better in 2019, but if 2018 was any indication, this offensive staff is much more explosive and dynamic and should take the Beavers to heights on offense not seen since the days of Sean Mannion and Brandin Cooks.

3. Low Ego, High Output

The phrase coined by Smith shortly after he became the Beavers’ head man has translated from the top down as the Beavers exemplified this motto throughout the season, despite Whether it was Jake Luton offering praise to his teammates rather than himself after leading the program to it’s first Pac-12 road win in 22 tries, or Jermar Jefferson being more concerned with the Beavers loss to Arizona State, rather than talking about his career high in yards, Smith instilled a humbleness in his players. The other side of this coin is that despite the losses, Smith never placed blame on his players or coaches, as the previous regime did, choosing rather to have a consistent message of how the team can continue to improve and make strides on a daily basis. The motto has also made its way to the recruiting trail as the Beavers are targeting players who are going to come in with the right and proper mindset, which will only pay dividends in the locker room and on the field.

4. It’s not going to flip overnight

While there were many areas that the Beavers took steps forward under Smith, defense was an area where the Beavers actually took a step back from 2017, at least statistically speaking. Lack of defensive line depth, near season-ending injuries to key playmakers, and general inexperience led to the Beavers fielding the second-worst defense in the NCAA in 2018. While reinforcements are on the way in the form of transfers, a new recruiting class, and several players back from injury, it’s naive to think the Beavers will have an upper echelon Pac-12 defense in 2019. However, they figure to be a lot better than they were this season and that’s a huge step in the right direction. Building a program takes both time and recruiting classes, but I have a lot of faith that defensive-coordinator Tim Tibesar and the defensive staff will field a defense that barely resembles We won’t have to wait long to see how the improved defense is on the field next season as the Beavers will face one of the most dynamic offenses in the Big 12 in week one against Oklahoma State. Given that the Beavers figure to have a very good offense next season, they might not need their defense to be extremely good next season, perhaps just decent to put themselves in positions to win games.

5. Smith is taking the necessary steps to improve