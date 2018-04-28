BeaversEdge.com

Where else to start but the quarterback play... Well, I'm sure this is the opinion of just about everybody that watching Oregon State's spring game, er... spring showcase? Not exactly sure what to call it anymore. But back to the topic -- the quarterbacks had an underwhelming performance as a whole, in my opinion, but they were better throughout spring practices than what they showed today. Jake Luton was not very sharp and tossed an interception. It looked like he didn't even see Jalen Moore, who easily intercepted the pass. Jack Colletto was decent in his first showing in front of fans in front of Reser; his 20+ yard scramble was the highlight of his afternoon. Conor Blount easily had the best day as he made a few sweet throws down the sideline and had a pair of touchdown passes. Blount looked the most comfortable and threw the best ball, and it wasn't even close. Aidan Willard also had a drive in the scrimmage portion, but the competition is a three-horse race between Luton, Colletto,and Blount. This was just one practice, so I'd caution OSU fans reading this from overreacting. Luton is still my guy and I'm sticking with him, although Blount looked very good today.