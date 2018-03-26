The Oregon State baseball team (20-2, 5-1 Pac-12) finished their series against the University of Washington over the weekend. After two complete wins on Saturday in the doubleheader, the Beavers fell short against the Huskies 8-4 on Sunday. Although they were unable to complete the sweep, OSU achieved the series victory 2-1 and will get ready to face the Utah Utes (4-18, 1-2 Pac-12) next week in Salt Lake City.
Here are our five takeaways from the weekend's action.
1. Beaver bats delivered during game one. During game one, OSU piled on 16 runs behind a season-high 21 hits, scoring at least once in each of the first seven innings. All nine Beaver starters got at least one hit, with seven different players recording a double. Kyle Nobach had a breakout performance, hitting three times with two doubles, a career-best four RBI and a homerun. Preston Jones continued his hot hitting with one double and an RBI, which came from a two-run blast during the fourth. Both Adley Rutschman and Trevor Larnach also had three hits a piece. It was an offensive explosion for the Beavers during game one and they cruised to an easy 16-1 victory. The 21 hits are the most by OSU since posting 25 against Stanford in 2017. It was certainly a unique opportunity to see an offensive display like the Beavers created in game one. Despite not having Nick Madrigal, OSU continues to hit well and insert effective replacements for him.
2. Luke Heimlich was sensational. Heimlich had his best outing of the season during the first game on Saturday. In total, he pitched seven full innings and allowed just four hits and one run. More impressively, Heimlich set a new career-best 13 strikeouts in just 27 batters faced. The senior ace was wired in from the beginning and made it impossible for the Huskies to get any traction. He continues to prove he is lights-out and enjoys the opportunity to shine during series openers. Heimlich continues to impress and seems to always find a way to outdo his prior performances.
3. Adley Rutschman is on a hot streak. In his 12 appearances, Rutschman connected eight times and recorded four RBIs to lead all Beavers during the weekend. In both games Saturday, he had a three-hit performance, following it up with a two-hit outing on Sunday. His defensive performance was equally impressive as he was involved in a high number of plays, including an excellent tag at home plate on Sunday for the out after receiving a bullet from Steven Kwan in the outfield. Rutschman continues to make difficult plays look easy and is a vocal leader of the team. He has found himself as the best hitter so far this season and will look to build upon his strong weekend.
4. The Bullpen struggled Sunday. No pitcher lasted more than two innings in Sunday’s loss to the Huskies, in which the Beavers allowed 13 hits. Grant Gambrell began the day and after allowing five hits and two runs in 47 pitches, his day was over. Jordan Britton was second and was yanked after one inning. He allowed three hits and three runs after facing just eight batters. After giving up two hits and two runs on 58 pitches, freshman Kevin Abel’s day was finished. Jake Mulholland came on in the seventh for Abel and allowed three hits and one run -- a homerun in the eighth. It was clear the Beaver bullpen was a little shaky on Sunday. OSU is still looking for their go-to third-game starter that can be relied upon. After giving his players a few more chances, coach Casey is going to have to assess the starting situation. He has expressed several times that the starting position is still up in the air and after this weekend, the same dilemma will likely remain.
5. Andy Armstrong continues to improve. After being inserted into the lineup for Madrigal, Armstrong has steadily looked more comfortable in the Beaver rotation. Despite the struggles early on, he has sharpened his defense and is becoming a regular offensive threat. He quietly has a 10-game hitting streak and added another four hits over the weekend. In the last six games, Armstrong has added five RBIs and four doubles. Armstrong has big shoes to fill while trying to replace Madrigal’s offensive firepower. While nobody can fully replicate the play of Madrigal, Armstrong has entered a nice streak of consistency, building upon his successful freshman campaign last year. Since the Cal State Fullerton loss, Armstrong has been a man on a mission, constantly seeking to get better. His newfound ability has given the Beavers another weapon to use and they will be even better once they can better rotate positions upon Madrigal’s return.