The Oregon State baseball team (20-2, 5-1 Pac-12) finished their series against the University of Washington over the weekend. After two complete wins on Saturday in the doubleheader, the Beavers fell short against the Huskies 8-4 on Sunday. Although they were unable to complete the sweep, OSU achieved the series victory 2-1 and will get ready to face the Utah Utes (4-18, 1-2 Pac-12) next week in Salt Lake City. Here are our five takeaways from the weekend's action.

1. Beaver bats delivered during game one. During game one, OSU piled on 16 runs behind a season-high 21 hits, scoring at least once in each of the first seven innings. All nine Beaver starters got at least one hit, with seven different players recording a double. Kyle Nobach had a breakout performance, hitting three times with two doubles, a career-best four RBI and a homerun. Preston Jones continued his hot hitting with one double and an RBI, which came from a two-run blast during the fourth. Both Adley Rutschman and Trevor Larnach also had three hits a piece. It was an offensive explosion for the Beavers during game one and they cruised to an easy 16-1 victory. The 21 hits are the most by OSU since posting 25 against Stanford in 2017. It was certainly a unique opportunity to see an offensive display like the Beavers created in game one. Despite not having Nick Madrigal, OSU continues to hit well and insert effective replacements for him. 2. Luke Heimlich was sensational. Heimlich had his best outing of the season during the first game on Saturday. In total, he pitched seven full innings and allowed just four hits and one run. More impressively, Heimlich set a new career-best 13 strikeouts in just 27 batters faced. The senior ace was wired in from the beginning and made it impossible for the Huskies to get any traction. He continues to prove he is lights-out and enjoys the opportunity to shine during series openers. Heimlich continues to impress and seems to always find a way to outdo his prior performances. 3. Adley Rutschman is on a hot streak. In his 12 appearances, Rutschman connected eight times and recorded four RBIs to lead all Beavers during the weekend. In both games Saturday, he had a three-hit performance, following it up with a two-hit outing on Sunday. His defensive performance was equally impressive as he was involved in a high number of plays, including an excellent tag at home plate on Sunday for the out after receiving a bullet from Steven Kwan in the outfield. Rutschman continues to make difficult plays look easy and is a vocal leader of the team. He has found himself as the best hitter so far this season and will look to build upon his strong weekend.