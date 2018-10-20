Oregon State couldn't find rhythm on either side of the ball as the Beavers fall to 1-6 and 0-4 in the Pac-12 by way of a 49-7 loss to California. BeaversEdge.com breaks down the most important takeaways from Reser Stadium. Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

AP

Defense still a work in progress

Coming into this weekend's matchup against CAL, there was some optimism around Valley Football Center that the bye week would help ail a lot of the Beavers defensive concerns. Unfortunately for the Beavers, that didn't happen as the Bears went wild, scoring 49 points and racking up 539 yards along the way. For the second straight game, there were stretches where the Beaver defense showed signs of progress, particularly with tackling, but those good moments continue to be overshadowed by a lot of very poor ones. Whether it's losing Patrick Laird on an RB wheel route for a touchdown, or missing numerous tackles in the second level, the Beavers just aren't playing at the level needed to get wins in the Pac-12. This was a bitter pill to swallow for Oregon State given that they were coming off a bye week and had two weeks of preparation, but it's important to remember that this was the first game back for two key defensive players in Isaiah Dunn and Jeromy Reichner, and that at least in theory, the Beavers should continue to improve as the season goes on. However, there's no doubting that the Beavers have a very very long ways to go on defense to be competitive in this conference.

Jermar Jefferson's limited play

Perhaps the biggest storyline to come from Reser Stadium on Saturday was that Beavers' freshman phenom running-back Jermar Jefferson played limited snaps early in this contest before exiting with what was classified as a hamstring injury per OSU. We learned right before the contest that Jefferson was questionable coming into the CAL game with that injury and that despite him playing a few snaps, and gaining 34 yards on two carries, he wasn't able to go today, and the coaching staff chose to hold him out for remainder of the contest. Oregon State looked lost and out of sorts without the nations fourth leading rusher as Conor Blount, Artavis Pierce, Jack Colletto, and the Beaver offense couldn't get enough production to win the contest. Jefferson's health will be a key storyline to watch moving forward, but it will probably work out in the Beavers' favor that he had limited work today, as he will look to rehab and be ready for Colorado next Saturday.

Beaver offense takes big step back

As mentioned above, OSU's high-flying offense, which had been a pleasant surprise under Jonathan Smith and offensive-coordinator Brian Lindgren in 2018, took a big step back against CAL as the Beavers only generated seven points and 241 yards of total offense. Blount, who started the game for the Beavers at QB, before leaving in the second quarter with a presumed concussion after being targeted by Jaylinn Hawkins. Before leaving the game, Blount tallied a 6-for-13 line for 42 yards and one interception. When it was determined that quarterback Jake Luton, who was dressed, wasn't going to be able to play, the Beavers then had to hand the keys to Colletto, who performed admirably, but wasn't able to do enough to keep the Beavers in the contest, already trailing 21-0. Colletto went 11-of-20 for 104 yards and one interception, but also added a rushing touchdown to give the Beavers their lone score. The Beavers will now go back to the drawing board in terms of getting their offense squared away before next Saturday's matchup with Colorado in Boulder.

Quarterback situation still in flux

With Blount's status still very much in question after the CAL game, Smith and Co. now have a bit of a tricky situation moving forward at quarterback as the Beavers technically only have Jack Colletto and Aidan Willard as healthy options at QB. Luton and Blount's status' will be a key storyline to watch in the next several days as Smith noted after the press-conference that while Luton did dress, the coaching staff didn't feel that he was mobile enough in the pocket to warrant playing in the game. Monday's press conference will tell us a lot about how the coaching staff feels about Luton and Blount heading into Colorado, and hopefully for the Beavers, they'll have the services of at least one of them heading into Boulder.

Several injured players make their return