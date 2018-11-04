The Beavers showed signs of heading in the right direction against the Trojans, but couldn't get enough end-to-end production to pull the upset. BeaversEdge.com senior writer Brenden Slaughter breaks down the most important takeaways from Saturday's contest.

Coming off a 41-34 overtime win over Colorado, the Oregon State football team had the benefit of having Jake Luton back under center against the Trojans. Luton, who was named the starting QB coming out of fall camp, has dealt with several injuries that have plagued his senior season.

Despite all that adversity and frustration this season, Luton was able to return to the field in the Colorado game and not endure any setbacks while leading the Beavers to a 41-34 overtime win. Following his heroic effort in Boulder, he was given the keys to the Oregon State offense against the Trojans and he picked up right where he left off.

Without the benefit of a consistent running-game, Luton was passing early and often en-route to a 31-of-45 301 yard and one touchdown performance all while keeping the Beavers in the ball game deep into the fourth quarter.

While Luton did all he could to keep the Beavers in the contest and further cement his status as the best option at quarterback for Jonathan Smith and Co., OSU's offensive line couldn't do nearly enough to keep Luton upright and give him enough time to go through his reads and find the open man.

Regardless of whether or not it was by necessity or by design, Luton was getting the ball out of his hands within 2-3 seconds because the Beavers' offensive line just couldn't hold up. Combine that with the fact that Luton is still not quite 100 percent, and it created a recipe for USC to pin their ears back and bring pressure often.

Allowing Luton to be sacked six times is a big concern for Smith and offensive-line coach Jim Michalczik and if the Beavers hope to get through the next three games with a healthy Luton, they'll need to make big time improvements in the coming weeks.