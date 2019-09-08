Following Oregon State's 31-28 heartbreaking loss as the hands of the Hawaii Warriors, BeaversEdge.com writer Keenan Puncocher gives you his five most important takeaways as the team will look to notch its first win of the season next Saturday against Cal Poly.

After scoring 28 points in the first half, the Beavers were held scoreless in the second, managing to gain just 150 yards. The OSU offense looked strong from the beginning en route to four first-half touchdowns from a combination of Artavis Pierce, Jermar Jefferson, and Isaiah Hodgins. Both Jefferson and Pierce provided a powerful first-half punch, running for a combined 177 yards. It looked as if OSU would return in the second-half ready to match their first-half intensity; ultimately it was Hawai’i who made superb halftime adjustments, outscoring OSU 10-3 in the second half. While Oregon State’s offense shined versus Oklahoma State, the inconsistency and lack of production caused them to struggle against Hawai’i. There are still questions surrounding the consistency of Oregon State’s offense and it remains to be seen if they can maintain offensive firepower week-to-week.