Following two dominant Saturday wins that featured both teams scoring well over 100 points en-route to lopsided victories, BeaversEdge.com senior writer Brenden Slaughter looks at the five most important takeaways from Oregon State men's and women's basketball as both teams now sit at 6-1 on the season.

1. A pair of 100 point performances

The Oregon State men’s and women’s basketball teams don’t often play a double-header at home on the same day, so when it does happen, it usually makes for a fun day of basketball for Beavers… And what a fun day it was… Scott Rueck’s squad tipped off the day's action with a matinee against winless La Salle. The Explorers entered the day with an 0-6 record and it was just a matter of how wide the margin of defeat would be. As it turns out, quite large. Led by the 24 points, nine rebounds, and three assists from junior guard Kat Tudor, the Beavers rolled to a 100-46 victory over La Salle, improving to 6-1 on the season. Between OSU’s stifling defense - which held La Salle to 22 percent from the field - and crisp Golden State Warriors esque ball-movement, the Beavers dominated in every aspect of the game. So how did Wayne Tinkle’s squad follow up such a performance? By playing some of their best basketball in his tenure en-route to a 101-77 victory over Missouri State. In what promised to be a three-point shooting contest given the sharpshooters MSU had, OSU rose to the occasion by knocking down a school record 16 threes to cruise past the Bears. While it’s too early to start thinking big picture for both of these teams, Rueck and Tinkle put the rest of the Pac-12 on notice that both teams are going to be very difficult to slow down this season when they’re hitting shots.

2. Big three showing their potential

After muddling through untimely injuries and inconsistent play in the years following the Beavers return to the NCAA Tournament under Tinkle, Saturday’s game against MSU showed just how effective the Beavers’ big three can be when everything is clicking. Tres Tinkle, Ethan Thompson, and Stevie Thompson Jr. combined for 71 points, 17 rebounds, and 13 assists, as the trio led a dynamic charge for the OSU offense. Whether it was Ethan Thompson going 8-for-9 from the field, including 5-of-5 from beyond the three point arc, Tinkle doing a little bit of everything, or Thompson Jr. breaking the OSU all time three point makes record (187 to pass Ahmad Starks), it was just the Beavers’ day from the tip. OSU shot a blistering 60 percent from the field, including 57 percent from three as ball-movement and unselfishness were on such a display that the late Ralph Miller would have been proud of the modern orange and black. While this group has certainly had its ups and downs during their time together in Corvallis, the Beavers have the potential of returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015-16. Granted, it’s a little early to begin discussing the potential for postseason, Tinkle and Co. haven’t shied away from stating that their goal was to be in March Madness this season. There’s a ways to go yet in this young season, but matchups with Saint Louis (6-1) and Texas A&M (2-4) on the horizon, it won’t be long before we find out just how for real this team is. If Tinkle and the Thompson brothers continue to play at such a high level, OSU will be mighty tough to stop.

3. Let the threes fly

It’s often said that basketball is copycat league, and given the emphasis that Tinkle and Rueck have placed on shooting the three this season, it looks like both teams are following suit with the direction of college and NBA basketball. The Lady Beavs, who have thrived on being able to shoot the three at a high-level since Rueck has flipped this program to a national contender, might have the best three-point shooting team Rueck has had during his time at OSU. Now armed with arguably the top all-around point guard in the Pac-12 in Destiny Slocum, everything has opened up for the Beavers. With Kat Tudor, Aleah Goodman, Taya Corosdale, and others surrounding the dynamic Maryland transfer, it’s not hard to see why the Beavers’ lineup makes opponents weary. OSU went 45 percent from behind the three-point arc and made nine threes against La Salle, and there very easily could have been more. Rueck has longed talked about wanting to have shooting from all five positions and now that he has just that, OSU just pushed themselves into even more elite status. On the flip side with the men's team, the Beavers broke the school record for three-pointers made with 16 as the Beavers racked up 48 points from beyond the arc. Whether it was Thompson Jr. (5-for-9), Thompson (5-for-5), Antonie Vernon (2-for-2), Jordan Campbell (1-of-1), Tinkle (1-for-4), Alfred Hollins (1-for-5) or Zach Reichle (1-for-2) every Beaver that attempted a three, made at least one. With that kind of three-point shooting ready to explode at a moments notice, the Beavers quickly defined themselves as a team that can be very deadly when their three point game is on. While OSU on the season hadn’t found extensive success from three prior to the MSU game, they certainly did on Saturday.

4. Fine-tuning Rueck's well-oiled machine

While it was expected that the Beavers would be a dominant force against lowly La Salle, it was encouraging to see just how diverse and fluid the Beavers can be on both sides of the floor. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Rueck and Co. would be without the services of five-star recruit Andrea Aquino as she is slated to redshirt this season. Without the top recruit in the history of OSU basketball, it would be understandable if the Beavers went through some growing pains not having a player that was penciled in to be a big time contributor in the front court. Not so. Taya Corosdale, Maddie Washington, Janessa Thropay, and Jo Grymek filled the Beavers’ frontcourt minutes in style against the Explorers as the quartet combined for 35 points and 28 rebounds. Toss in Mikayla Pivec and Kat Tudor’s nine boards apiece and the Beavers checked off a box that Rueck wanted to see checked earlier this week. Rebound. When you’re as good as the Beavers are, it’s the little things that separate the good from the elite, and Rueck noted that he wanted to see his team rebound better. The clearly got the message loud and clear as OSU dominated the glass 68-22 against La Salle. Combine OSU’s uptick in rebounding with their already stifling defense and superb three-point shooting, and you have a team that could be destined for a very deep run in March. OSU went toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in Notre Dame, and given that the Beavers are still learning the nuances of playing together, I don’t think we’ve seen the best of the 2018-19 Beavers yet. Elite teams don’t rebuild, they reload, and now that Rueck has top-tier talent in Corvallis on a yearly basis, it’s all about fine-tuning his well-oiled machine.

5. Kylor Kelley is blocking everything in sight