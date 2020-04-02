With the COVID-19 pandemic still in full swing across the country and college athletics essentially being moved to digital communication only, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith met the local media via Zoom to update us on the latest on what's going on with the team. BeaversEdge.com was a part of the conversation with Smith and has five important takeaways from the discussion. PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! RELATED: Spring Analysis: Inside Linebackers | Update on 2021 DE Arden Walker

1. Savvy social media

With the COVID-19 pandemic drastically changing day-to-day operations for the Oregon State football team, the Beavers have had to shift their entire footprint to a digital operation. Luckily for the Beavers, they've got a staff of recruiting experts and coaches that are extremely savvy when it comes to social media. One very underrated aspect of Jonathan Smith's football program is that he's surrounded himself with a relatively-young staff that is quite adept at being able to reach recruits in the ever-changing social media world. It's undeniable that you'll have an edge in today's college football recruiting landscape if you're good on social media and Smith sees his staff as a huge asset in that regard. "It's going to be really important," Smith said. "As far as relationship building goes, Facetime is going be really key for us. Staying in touch and being able to talk about our place while pushing out cool virtual edits and videos is going to be vitally important."

2. Players are in a good state of mind

One of the questions that I posed to Smith was asking about how the team was handling such a period of uncertainty. An event such as this hasn't happened in modern history and Smith noted that despite all the negatives going on in the world right now, his team is staying strong. "A lot of the guys are in a good place," Smith said. "Our coaches are talking to them all the time, but they're missing each other and it's unsettling. But, they've been starting school this week and are meeting with us coaches during the mornings trying to stay engaged." In terms of what the coaches can do with the players, the NCAA allows two hours per week of film review where the coaches can actively be engaged with the players. "When they're watching tape, we can watch it with them and guide them through," Smith said. "We're breaking down the schemes and fundamentals we worked on in spring and trying to keep concepts fresh. We're also checking in on them academically and making sure they're in a good state of mind mentally." As far as keeping in shape and staying strong with weights, Smith said that an unfortunate downfall of this situation is going to force players to be on their own. "A lot of it is going to be on the player himself," Smith said. "You can make recommendations for staying in shape, but it comes down to the guy actually being able to do it. All these guys are spread out and all them don't necessarily have access to weights so it's really an individual basis."

3. Losing spring practices will hurt

The Beavers were able to log three spring sessions before the COVID-19 shutdown

While just about every school across the country will feel the impact of losing spring football, Smith detailed just how losing the sessions will impact the team. "The downside of losing spring ball is that we learn so much about the players," Smith said. "You build your schemes off your talent, and not knowing exactly where everyone was at is a tough setback. We had a bunch of new guys coming in and we only got to see four practices with them, so that's a tough blow." In terms of how the coaching staff is staying nimble amidst these changing times, Smith added that the coaches meet often to try and plan and map out different scenarios. "We had a coaches meeting to prepare for a bunch of different scenarios because there's still a lot can happen," Smith said. "It's tough to put a definitive plan together because there's still so much that can play out and change."

4. All eyes on July 1st

With a lot of attention in the sports world focused solely on whether or not we'll have a college football season in 2020, Smith offered his opinion on what would need to happen for the season to start on time. He noted that in order for things to be moving on schedule, there would need to be about a month of available time starting in July for teams to be able to get back to the workout program before starting up fall camp. "We would need about a month for the guys to be in the strength and conditioning program if they were starting from scratch," Smith said. "We'd like for their health to be able to have a solid amount of time under their belts before starting fall camp. We'll be eager to see a lot, but we want to keep everyone healthy first and foremost." Given that we've seen various projections and models for when things could return to normal as far as social distancing goes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, July could still be in the cards, so it's worth keeping that date in mind.

Going a bit further, Smith noted that he would be in support of doing whatever it takes to get the season in, regardless of when that start date might be. He was however not necessarily in favor of playing games without fans as he noted it would be an interesting thing that he hoped didn't come to fruition.

5. Focusing on the future