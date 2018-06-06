1. OSU is nearly unbeatable at home

When Pat Casey and Co. clinched one of the eight national seeds on Selection Monday, it guaranteed that as long as the Beavers are still playing, they would be hosting the Regionals and Super Regionals in Corvallis. That’s good news for the Beavers and bad news for opponents coming to Goss Stadium as OSU boasts an impressive 56-6 record at home since the start of the 2017 season. With additional outfield bleachers added in the postseason, OSU can host well beyond 4,000 fans that are right on top of the action, leading to a distinct home-field advantage. Playing at Goss Stadium is one of the most intimidating environments in the country over the past two seasons and elite programs like LSU, Vanderbilt, and Cal State Fullerton can all attest to just how difficult of a place it is to win.

2. The Beavers’ offense is peaking

After having some question marks regarding offensive consistency during the last couple weeks of the regular season against USC and UCLA, the Beavers silenced those doubters by exploding for 35 runs over their three games in the Corvallis Regional. Northwestern State and LSU (twice) managed to score just five combined runs against OSU over the course of the weekend. Minnesota provides a much bigger challenge to the Beavers' offense as they are perhaps the Big 10’s best offensive team, but OSU’s hitting is very difficult to match. When you have multiple first rounders in the top of your lineup and mid round picks near the middle and the bottom, it’s going to be very hard to slow down the Beavers for not just one, but two games. There isn’t a weakness in this lineup 1-through-9 and Minnesota’s starting pitching will need to pitch perhaps the best they have all season to keep future big leaguers Nick Madrigal, Trevor Larnach, Cadyn Greiner, Michael Gretler, Steven Kwan and Adley Rutschman at bay. Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

3. Starting pitching blossoming into elite status

If there was a weakness for the Oregon State Beavers heading into the postseason, it was that they hadn’t entrenched a consistent third starting pitcher. Well, cross that off the list for Casey and pitching coach Nate Yeskie as freshman Kevin Abel blossomed in his first postseason start against LSU last Sunday. The righty from San Diego helped blank LSU and pitched eight scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while striking out eight. Abel struggled to live up to the high expectations placed on him early in the season, but he’s finding his groove and becoming a reliable third starter for a team that desperately needed it. With Luke Heimlich (15-1, 2.42 ERA) and Bryce Fehmel (10-1, 2.77) already owning the Friday and Saturday matchups this season, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where the Beavers can’t win ⅔ with these three guys on the bump.

4. Minnesota hasn’t played a team like OSU all season

No disrespect to the caliber of competition that the Golden Gophers have played in the Big 10 and in non-conference this season, but none of them have been as talented as OSU. The Gophers and Beavers have played several common opponents this season out of the Pac-12 conference as the Gophers have played Arizona, Washington, and UCLA (3 times) this season. In those five games, the Gophers went 3-2 in those games with losses to Washington and UCLA in the regular season before bouncing back and claiming two postseason wins against the Bruins in the Minneapolis Regional. UCLA, Washington, and Arizona are all very solid Pac-12 teams, but by no means are they the best in the conference. Arizona was largely underwhelming all season, and UCLA stumbled down the stretch by not playing their best baseball of the season against the Gophers. The Big 10 wasn’t exactly an elite conference this season and that’s why the Gophers will struggle against the Beavers this weekend.

5. OSU has one goal in mind