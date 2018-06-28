1. Oregon State has the momentum

For the first time in the CWS Finals, it finally feels that the Beavers are riding the wave of momentum. Arkansas has been the beneficiary of several questionable calls in the first two games, not to mention that this has practically been a home series for the Razorbacks with the mass of fans who made the 418 mile trek from nearby Fayetteville. When Cadyn Grenier was given another opportunity after the Razorbacks couldn't corral a foul ball that was playable, he delivered to tie the game and kept the series alive. What Trevor Larnach did next will go down in OSU baseball history as one of the best moments as he sent a 2-0 pitch from star Arkansas reliever Matt Cronin into the right field seats to give the Beavers a 5-3 lead that they'd never surrender. It's emotionally draining and taxing on the Razorbacks knowing that they were so close to putting the Beavers away, and it will be interesting to see if it lingers into tomorrow's contest. The momentum has shifted to the OSU clubhouse and up until the ninth inning of game two, that seemed almost impossible.

2. OSU’s bats are due to come alive

After scoring a 48 runs in their first five CWS games, the Beavers’ offense has lost a step against the Razorbacks as OSU has scored just six combined runs in the two games against Arkansas. Credit the Razorback pitching staff for keeping OSU out of rhythm and getting key outs in clutch situations, but the Beaver offense is a ticking time bomb waiting to go off and if the ninth inning was any indication of how the OSU momentum might carry over, Arkansas could be in trouble. Neither the Beavers or the Razorbacks have a lot of pitching options, although Arkansas has their usual third game starter Isaiah Campbell (5-6, 4.12 ERA) ready to go in tomorrow’s contest. Both teams used a lot of pitchers in game two, and the chess match between the two coaches in terms of game three pitching will be a storyline to keep an eye on. The Beavers tallied 12 hits as a team against Arkansas in game two and that’s with Nick Madrigal going 0-3. Madrigal is 0-for-7 at the plate in the CWS Finals and that’s a streak that won’t last long. If the Beavers can string hits together against Arkansas in game three, they’ll be in great shape with their offense perhaps finding its magic once again.

3. The Beavers have plenty of capable arms in the bullpen

Pat Casey and pitching coach Nate Yeskie had to pull out all the stops to get a win in game two and in doing so, had to use the penciled game three starter in freshman Kevin Abel in relief of Brandon Eisert to keep the Razorbacks at bay. With Bryce Fehmel, Eisert, Abel, and Jake Mulholland all logging work in game two, things get tricky in the bullpen. Pat Casey noted that it would be an all hands on deck approach in terms of the starting pitching and bullpen in game three with the exception of Fehmel and Eisert. Abel or Grant Gambrell would be my guess, but regardless the Beavers have options behind whoever Casey and Yeskie choose to start. There’s no doubt that the Beavers will need a pitcher with some inexperience to rise to the occasion in the finale, but when you get this deep into the CWS, you have to rely on those fresher arms and hope they can keep you in the game with a national championship on the line.

4. Arkansas hasn’t had their offense in the Finals

Despite coming in as one of the hottest offensive teams in the country, Arkansas’ offense has been largely underwhelming in the CWS Finals. The Razorbacks have tallied just 12 hits in the two games and have scored the majority of their runs on OSU mistakes in the form of walks, errors, and hit batters. If the Beavers can clean out some of the correctable mistakes, they will be in a good position to claim their third title in school history. The Razorbacks have an unbelievable 98 home runs on the season, but haven’t been able to size up the Beaver pitchers for many extra base hits. That may not be the case on Thursday when OSU rolls out a pitcher who hasn’t logged much time in Omaha, but for now Pat Casey and Co. have to be happy knowing that the majority of the Razorbacks’ offense has come by way of Oregon State mistakes.

5. There’s no quit in the Beavers