1. Luke Heimlich set the tempo early. It can be easy to take the play from Heimlich for granted at times. On Friday, he improved to 4-0 on the season behind seven complete innings, in which he allowed two hits and two runs, striking out four. Although he is allowing more runs than last season, Heimlich continues to show why he is the best pitcher on the roster. The Beavers can breathe easier knowing he can open a series on a positive note, intimidating their opponents.

2. The Beavers connected on the long ball. Four different players each contributed a homerun during the weekend. On Saturday, Trevor Larnach, Adley Rutschman and Cadyn Grenier each homered, helping to secure the victory for OSU. Michael Gretler then hit the sole homerun for the Beavers on Sunday, his second of the season. In their first Pac-12 road series, the Beavers maximized their chances while playing at Evans Diamond in Berkley. While OSU did not hit extremely well during the weekend, the increase in homeruns made up for a lack of scoring from the bases.

3. Closing bullpen played well. Specifically, the performances from Brandon Eisert and Jake Mulholland stood out. Each pitcher played in relief and both appeared twice during the weekend. Eisert pitched a scoreless inning on Friday before Mulholland did the same one inning later, securing the first Beaver win. Eisert then entered the game on Saturday, giving up just two hits and a run in 2.2 innings of play to earn his second save of the season. On Sunday, Mulholland faced just two batters in the 9th inning, earning his eighth save of the season and sealing the clean sweep for OSU. Both pitchers have already played big for the Beavers during the regular season and they once again helped carry OSU to victory. It will be very beneficial in clutch situations if the Beavers can continue to rely on those strong performances.

4. Beavers used Saturday’s rain delay to their advantage. Following a long 98-minute rain delay in the sixth inning of Saturday’s game, the Beavers offense came alive in the seventh. Rutschman blasted a two-run homerun to give OSU a 4-3 lead. The following inning, Grenier hit a two-run homerun and then Larnach, Rutschman and Preston Jones hit back-to-back-to-back doubles to give the Beavers an 8-3 lead. OSU would score twice more when Steven Kwan and Andy Armstrong reached home plate in the 9th inning. In total, the Beavers scored eight runs following the delay and swung the momentum their way to secure the victory. It was clear the Beavers wanted to win more than Cal because they responded to the delay by exploding for their best offensive performance of the weekend. It’s a sign of maturity and strict focus that OSU sharpened their play following the long break.

5. Cadyn Grenier was complete on both sides. Grenier led the way with five hits over the weekend, while also securing three RBIs, one double, and a homerun. He extended his hitting streak to four games with a double in the T1 on Sunday and would later score on a wild pitch by Cal in the same inning. In addition, Grenier was also very active on defense. On Friday, he made an excellent sliding play for an out; and on Saturday, he tracked down a well-struck grounder, made a full-circle spin move and made the throw to first. He followed those up on Sunday by somehow catching a sharp one-hopper, getting yet another out at first. Grenier continues to showcase why he’s one of the best shortstops in the country and is hitting better so far than last season.