It's taken 322 days, but the Oregon State football team is victorious once again. Thanks to a 45-7 demolishing of Cal Poly at Reser Stadium, the Beavers will now head into their bye week armed with a win. BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives his five reasons as to why the Beavers were able to break through and find themselves on the right side of the scoreboard.

One of the more surprising and concerning pre-game storylines that emerged from Reser Stadium shortly before kickoff was that sophomore running back Jermar Jefferson would miss the contest with a foot injury suffered against Hawaii.

However, thanks to senior running back Artavis Pierce, you could hardly tell the Beavers were missing their top back. The 5-foot-11, 208 pounder was extremely effective in his limited touches against Hawaii (seven carries, 79 yards, two touchdowns) and it was clear that he was hungry, and able of shouldering a bigger workload moving forward.

With Jefferson on the shelf against the Mustangs, Pierce shined in just about every aspect. While he didn't lead the team in yards, as that honor goes to BJ Baylor (101 yards and one TD), Pierce set the tone for the Oregon State ground game early, tallying 87 of his 90 rushing yards before halftime.

Toss in the fact that Calvin Tyler Jr. was able to also rack up 59 yards on nine carries and that true-freshman Ta'Ron Madison was also to get in on the action with a few late carries and it bodes well for the future of the Oregon State backfield.

It's been advertised all fall camp that the Beavers boasted one of the deepest backfields in the Pac-12 this season, and when they were missing their best player, the supporting cast, led by Pierce, made sure that they reminded everyone just how good they are too.

Jefferson should be back against Stanford in two weeks, but in the meantime, Pierce, Baylor, Tyler, and Madison can sit back and reflect on a strong performance that saw the OSU ground game tally 262 yards and four touchdowns.