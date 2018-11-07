BeaversEdge.com

Associated Press/Tony Alevar

1.) After a hot start to the season, things have gone downhill for Stanford. What's been the reason the Cardinal have lost four of its last five?

Stanford's problems have to a certain extent been apparent even in the wins. This is a slow-starting team that has to be knocked down and pressed against a wall to start fighting back with the tenacity it's capable of having for an entire game. Stanford is nine games into the season and for the first time in the David Shaw era, the Cardinal are still waiting to play a complete game at this point in the season. There is a quarter here, a half here, when the Cardinal look like a team that can beat all but the most elite teams in the country. Health has been a problem even before the season started and the list of injured hasn't improved nearly enough as the season progressed. Every starting offensive linemen, and several of the backups, have been hurt and missed games or been limited in games as a result. The run game never got on track because of a combination of those injuries, poor execution and a scheme that asked the linemen to try to open lanes through eight or nine defenders in the box. The collapse of the run game left the staff scrambling to build an offense in a way it never has before under Shaw. It took a long time to figure out a way and it wasn't until the Washington State loss that the offense looked good from opening kickoff. The defense is not a dominant unit and the fundamentals of the game are failing this unit recently. Poor tackling has doomed them in the past two games and it was startling at Washington, especially in the first half. The pass rush is a work in progress and probably won't be solved this season. The safety play is shaky and lacks a playmaker like Justin Reid last year. The defense has to play tough, disciplined football to make up for its shortcomings and for stretches in games that isn't there.

2.) Are there any day-to-day type injuries for Stanford this week that could impact the game this weekend one way or another?

Stanford will be without All-American caliber receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside and kicker Jet Toner. Inside linebacker Mustafa Branch and guards Devery Hamilton and Nate Herbig are day-to-day.

3.) How good is KJ Costello? Where do you rank him amongst other quarterbacks in the Pac-12?

Costello is a good college quarterback who in the right system and with some more experience can be great. He's not an athlete capable of making plays like Kevin Hogan and Andrew Luck, but he doesn't have to be. He's a top-half of the Pac-12 quarterback who can challenge for the top couple spots next year. His best trait is his unwavering confidence. He believes he's great and is willing to make throws trusting that his arm will get the ball there and his receivers will make the play. Stanford's passing game relies on targeting its big receivers and tight ends who have the physicality to catch passes even when they would be considered "covered" by most standards. They put in a lot of time on Costello placing the ball in a spot his guys can make a play and the defensive back has to go through the Cardinal player, which means it's a catch or a pass interference penalty.

4.) Who are some of the names on offense and defense for Stanford to be aware of?

On offense keep an eye on WR Trent Irwin, WR Connor Wedington and TE Colby Parkinson. Stanford will almost certainly be without Arcega-Whiteside after an ankle injury in the second quarter of the Washington game. That means others will have to step up for the touchdown machine. Irwin is having his best statistical season but he's always been a tough matchup. It's just now Stanford has to throw more. Wedington was supposed to have a major role this season but the sophomore was hurt in the season opener and only got back on the field Saturday. He's listed as a starter on the depth chart this week, but I don't expect him to be on the field for a starter level number of snaps. But he brings some YAC to the field and that's a positive for the Cardinal. Parkinson is a 6-7 tight end but he took over some of Arcega-Whiteside's routes after the big receiver went down. He's the next great Cardinal tight end and the sophomore will probably be counted on more this week. On defense, Shaw said during the Tuesday press conference there may be some new faces who see the field or maybe some players who get more snaps because of the ongoing search for sound tacklers. That's not a great place to be in game 10, but it's the reality. It's tough to say who those players may be but some guys to watch are senior inside linebacker Bobby Okereke, cornerback Paulson Adebo and defensive end Thomas Booker. Okereke is a senior playing in his last home game is one of the top players on the defense. Adebo is a first-year player who had his worst game of the season Saturday. He missed six tackles and it was a dramatic departure from his level of play in every other game. Expect him to bounce back and make plays. Stanford is going with some youth up front as they try to give the pass rush some "juice". Dalyn Wade-Perry may get more time than past games as well. The redshirt freshman nose tackle can line up at end as well.

5.) What's your score prediction and why?