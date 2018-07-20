Ticker
football

5 players who could break out: No. 4 Hamilcar Rashed

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge.com
Senior Writer
In the days leading up to the first fall camp under new head coach Jonathan Smith, BeaversEdge.com looks at five players who could breakout in fall camp. Coming in at No. 4 in our list of potential breakout players in outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed.

5 players who could break out: No. 5 Conor Blount

