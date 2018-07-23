Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-23 07:58:21 -0500') }} football Edit

5 players who could break out: No. 3 Christian Wallace

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge.com
@b_slaught
Senior Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

In the days leading up to the first fall camp under new head coach Jonathan Smith, BeaversEdge.com looks at five players who could breakout in fall camp. Today, we look at running back Christian Wallace who checks in at No. 3.

5 players who could break out: No. 5 Conor Blount | No. 4 Hamilcar Rashed

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up now!

Pl6dzb6q6hwulnrcft4v
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}