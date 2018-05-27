1. The UCLA series was a perfect tune-up for the postseason

Despite dropping the series finale to UCLA, the Beavers took care of business against the Pac-12’s best pitching unit as OSU claimed the series and all but locked up a national seed heading into the postseason. This was a good test for Oregon State because unlike last season when the Beavers finished against lowly Abilene Christian, the Beavers finished this season against a team that will be an extremely hard out in the postseason. UCLA doesn’t have the resume to host a regional in the postseason, but they will certainly be one of the toughest two seeds in the field of 64. There was a lot on the line this weekend as the Beavers were playing for national seed and Pac-12 title implications and the energy, environment, and play reflected it. Even though OSU missed out on their opportunity for a second straight Pac-12 title, the Beavers showed that they are an elite team as they held one of the Pac-12’s hottest offensive teams to just five runs in three games. It may not have been a perfect weekend, but the Beavers took care of business and punctuated themselves as one of the eight national seeds.

2. OSU’s heart of the order continues to struggle

The weekend against UCLA was one to forget for the heart of the Beaver lineup as Nick Madrigal, Adley Rutschman, and Trevor Larnach combined for just three hits in the three contests. Rutschman and Larnach also struggled against USC on the road last weekend leading me to believe that the Beavers might have some concern about their lineup that was nearly unstoppable just a couple weeks ago. Luckily for the Beavers, they have enough depth and talent on this team to counteract most slumps as they still tallied 18 hits as over the course of the weekend. However, they couldn’t capitalize as OSU stranded 21 runners in the three days of play. In order for the Beavers to be a true national title contender, they’ll need Madrigal, Rutschman, and Larnach to emerge from their slumps sooner than later.

3. Several intriguing bullpen arms emerged on Sunday

Coming into the final weekend of play, Oregon State felt really good about their starting pitchers Heimlich and Fehmel, but were still unsure of who was going to be the third guy in the stretch run. Because he came on in relief of Fehmel on Friday afternoon, usual incumbent day three starter Kevin Abel was not able to start, but did make a relief appearance. So the Beavers went with a by committee approach on Sunday and despite the loss, it may turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the Beavers. Brandon Eisert, Sam Tweedt, Jake Mulholland, and Kevin Abel combined to hold UCLA to just two earned runs over the final eight innings after starter Nathan Burns allowed two in the opening frame. Overall, I was extremely impressed with the play of Tweedt. Ever since his Tommy John surgery several years ago, Tweedt has struggled with consistency on the field, but he tossed three scoreless innings of relief allowing just one walk and no hits in the finale against UCLA which will give Pat Casey and pitching coach Nate Yeskie another arm to to deliver in the postseason. Additionally, I think Abel is ready for the postseason as he showed great stuff all weekend. He would have started Saturday’s contest if he wasn’t needed in relief on Friday and look for Tweedt, Eisert, Mulholland, and Abel to all be ready for extended innings of work in the postseason.