football

3 players who could break out: No. 3 Jeffrey Manning Jr.

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
In the days leading up to the second fall camp under head coach Jonathan Smith, BeaversEdge.com looks at three players who could breakout in fall camp.

Coming in at No. 3 in our list of potential breakout players is cornerback Jeffrey Manning Jr.

No. 5 Jeffrey Manning Jr. 

Bio

6-foot-1, 199 pounds

Cornerback

Redshirt-Sophomore

Los Angeles, Calif.

Cathedral

