Following the conclusion of Jonathan Smith' s second spring at the helm of the Oregon State program, BeaversEdge.com gives three burning questions surrounding the team as they head into the offseason in advance of fall camp.

With spring now behind them, one of, if not the most important question facing the Oregon State football team heading into the offseason is who's going to seize the starting quarterback role.

After having numerous players with up and down play since the departure of Sean Mannion back in 2014, this looks like the season where the Beavers will have a top-tier quarterback that can lead them back to success.

If the Beavers hope to return to the winning ways of old, improvement and consistency will have to come from whomever is chosen to run the offense as OSU has had seven different quarterbacks start games since the start of the 2015 season.

We now arrive at the question at hand... Will it be sixth year senior Jake Luton? Will it be former four-star recruit Tristan Gebbia?

That's the question on the minds of Oregon State followers heading into the summer as the decision on who to give the keys to could weigh large on the outcome of the Beavers' season and could either escalate or slow down head coach Jonathan Smith's rebuild.

Think of it this way... If Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren make the right choice, the ceiling could be an improvement to four, five, perhaps even six wins if everything breaks right and the Beavers steadily get better. On the flip side, if they make the wrong choice, it could mean a slow start out the gate, a potential change at the position and a less than ideal start to the season.

While Smith said after the spring game that he feels that he has two quarterbacks that can win games, this year feels like a year where the old adage if you have two quarterbacks, you have none.

It would be a strong statement for Smith and Co. to name a starter sometime in fall camp and it's my opinion that the team would rally behind the guy and come out firing heading into Oklahoma State. That's not to say that they wouldn't come out fired up with two QB's, but for this team, Smith and Lindgren need to have a guy set in stone right out the gate.