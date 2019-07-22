News More News
3 Burning Questions heading into Pac-12 Media Day

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught
Managing Editor

With Pac-12 Media Day just around the corner and BeaversEdge.com heading to Los Angeles, we look at three burning questions surrounding the Oregon State football team heading into its second season under head coach Jonathan Smith.

1. How much better will the defense be? 

With Oregon State needing drastic improvement on defense to have a chance at improved wins and success this season, this might very easily be the most important question of the season.

There's little doubt that the Beaver offense will hum in the second year under direction of offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, but there's many more question marks on the defensive side of the ball.

{{ article.author_name }}