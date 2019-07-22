3 Burning Questions heading into Pac-12 Media Day
With Pac-12 Media Day just around the corner and BeaversEdge.com heading to Los Angeles, we look at three burning questions surrounding the Oregon State football team heading into its second season under head coach Jonathan Smith.
1. How much better will the defense be?
With Oregon State needing drastic improvement on defense to have a chance at improved wins and success this season, this might very easily be the most important question of the season.
There's little doubt that the Beaver offense will hum in the second year under direction of offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, but there's many more question marks on the defensive side of the ball.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news