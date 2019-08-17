If there's one position battle that will be watched from the first whistle until the last on Saturday night, it's at quarterback.

With sixth-year senior Jake Luton and redshirt-sophomore Tristan Gebbia still duking it out to be Oregon State's field general, Saturday's scrimmage should tell us a lot of where the Beavers stand with their two QB's.

While neither guy has done enough (yet), to separate himself from the other, it's possible that we could see one of the two rise to the occasion and be noticeably better than the other during the scrimmage.

With the Oklahoma State game just 13 days away, it's my opinion that it behooves the team as a whole to know who the guy is going to be sooner than later. With that being said, how Luton and Gebbia respectively perform on Saturday could leave a lasting impression with Smith, and more specifically, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren.