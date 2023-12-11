Oregon State has lost another commitment. On Sunday, 2024 offensive line commitment Rakeem Johnson announced via X that he would be decommitting from Oregon State.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity that I've been given to paly football at Oregon State University," Johnson said on X in a statement. "It has always been a dream of mine to play football at the highest level and I'm blessed to be given the chance. With that being said, I'd like to announce my decision to recommit from Oregon State University and re-open my recruitment."

Johnson also holds offers from Boston College, Idaho, Montana State, Washington State, and Weber State. One additional school showing interest who may receive an official visit is the Michigan State Spartans, the now home of most of Oregon State's prior coaching staff. Johnson is considering visiting the Spartans this upcoming weekend.

With Johnson's commitment, the Beavers are down to eight commitments in their 2024 recruiting class. Additionally, he marks the ninth decommitment for the Beavers in the cycle and the seventh since the departure of Jonathan Smith on November 25.