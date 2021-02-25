PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Stockton (CA) running back Jonah Coleman named six finalists this week, with San Jose State, Arizona, San Diego State, Colorado State, Tennessee, and Oregon State making the cut.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back has been recruited for over a year by multiple different schools, and felt that there was no time like the present to narrow things down.

"I just feel like there is no reason to wait," said Coleman. "These are the schools that I am leaning towards and these are the schools that I feel good about."

Coleman spoke with BeaversEdge recruiting analyst Jared Halus and broke down each of the final six.