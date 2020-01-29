Free 30-Day Trial Subscription To BeaversEdge.com!

Snoqualmie (WA) quarterback Clay Millen has grown up around the game of football and is next up in his family to continue the legacy. After just one season of starting at Mount Si, Millen made a name for himself and has picked up offers from Oregon State, Oregon, Arizona and UNLV.

With a lot of attention starting to come his way from the Beavers and others, Millen is letting the recruiting process handle itself while he focuses on bettering himself as a player.

“It is fun, but my first priority is just getting better as a player,” Millen said. “I am just focused on getting better, enjoying my high school experience, and I know that at the end of the day, if I keep on working hard, I will have a school for me.”

