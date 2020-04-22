Queen Creek (AZ) offensive tackle Isaia Glass has seen his recruitment pick up in a big way since the beginning of 2020. The 6-foot-5 standout is now up to 15 offers, and Oregon State was the second school to jump in.

A busy spring was in the works for Glass, but Corvallis was the only place that he was able to visit. Still, he is keeping up with coaches from all schools on a daily basis and hopeful that he will be able to visit them as soon as possible.

“I still talk to coaches on a daily basis, some that I have offers from and some that I don’t yet have offers from,” said Glass. “I wanted to go on some visits throughout the spring to help me compare some places, but for now it is pushed back.”



