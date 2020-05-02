On Friday, Queen Creek (AZ) offensive lineman Isaia Glass released his top seven schools via twitter. Glass has gone from no offers to 16 in a relatively short amount of time, and narrowed his list to Oregon State, Arizona, Washington State, Utah, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and Iowa State.

"I decided that it was best to do it now because I could feel that I wasn't going to go to some of the schools that were recruiting me," said Glass. "I didn't want to string any coaches along and didn't want to waste anyones time, so I figured now was the best time."

Glass visited Oregon State prior to the dead period being put in place, and is eager to get back on the road to check out the rest of the schools on his list. Until then, Glass broke down his finalists with BeaversEdge.

