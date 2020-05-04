It isn't often you see someone with as much talent as New Orleans (LA) wide receiver Cyrus Allen go as long as he did without picking up his first power five offer. While he did have offers from the likes of Hawaii, Louisiana Tech, and Arkansas State, Allen was itching for his first power five offer to come in, and Oregon State made it happen.

“It felt really good,” Allen said. “My recruitment got kind of slow because I was hurt. Everyone knows I am good, but schools have been debating on whether or not to offer me so I really appreciate the Oregon State coaches offering me.”

Like others, Oregon State wide receiver coach Kefense Hynson has kept an eye on Allen for some time. The two have been in contact four a couple months, but Allen was equally surprised and excited when the Beavs decided to extend an offer.

“It came as a surprise,” said Allen. “I have been talking to coach Hynson, but it was still a surprise. He is really cool and we have a good relationship. He likes how I bounced back and likes my film. I was just shocked and I like Oregon State.”