BeaversEdge - 2021 DE/LB Orion Maile-Kaufusi Commits To Oregon State

Though his name may have flown under the radar a bit, his performances certainly did not. Throughout his senior season at East High School, Maile-Kaufusi recorded 93 total tackles (8.5/game) and 5 sacks.

Oregon State has added to their 2021 class. After sneakily joining the mix in October for Salt Lake City (UT) playmaker Orion Maile-Kaufusi , the under-the-radar talent made his commitment to the Beavers on Friday. Maile-Kaufusi chose Oregon State over Utah State and Air Force.

It only takes a glance to see that Maile-Kaufusi possesses great speed off the edge and good, strong hands, which of course are qualities you want from an outside pass rusher - but it is not clear if he will play defensive end or linebacker at the next level. As he currently stands, his frame is likely better built to play the linebacker position.

Regardless, he will have ample time to polish his skills, as Maile-Kaufusi is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and will take his mission prior to his enrollment in Corvallis.

All in all, this seems to have the opportunity to play out as another fantastic hidden gem pick up for Jonathan Smith and the Oregon State staff.