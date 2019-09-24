Yesterday, Beaver fans learned that the No. 1 LB in the class of 2021, Keith Brown , and dynamic 2021 running back Damir Collins would both be on campus, and joining them will be Rancho Santa Margarita (CA) DE Derek Wilkins.

Oregon State has added another 2021 target to the impressive group of visitors for this weekend's game against Stanford.

Wilkins is hearing from multiple schools such as Arizona State, San Jose State, Colorado, Nebraska, and Boise State, and Oregon State was the third team to offer the talented 2021 defensive lineman shortly after the recruiting dead period ended on September 21st. San Diego State and Arizona State were the first two to offer.

The six-foot-five, 242-pound defensive end has stuffed the stat sheet for Santa Margarita Catholic so far this season, record 31 total tackles, 4 sacks, 2 TFL, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.

