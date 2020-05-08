PROMO: Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE

Oregon State's recruiting efforts continued to pay off this week as they found themselves in the top 12 for Rancho Santa Margarita (CA) defensive end Derek Wilkins. The full list consisted of Oregon State, Cal, UCLA, Oregon, Washington, Virginia, Stanford, Nebraska, Boston College, Michigan, Northwestern, and USC.

Wilkins is a long-time target for the Beavers, who was the third to offer him before over 15 schools around the country joined in. Now, with his list trimmed to 12, Wilkins will have some more time to sound out all of the noise and focus on his finalists.

"It feels good," said Wilkins. "I feel like I can focus on the schools I have in my top 12 a little more."