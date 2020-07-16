BeaversEdge - 2021 DB CJ Baskerville Excited About Oregon State Offer

North Richland Hills (TX) defensive back CJ Baskerville added Oregon State to his already-impressive offer sheet on Wednesday evening. The Beavers are the fifth power five team out of ten offers and the first in the Pac 12, which is something that Baskerville has been striving for.

"It was a great feeling," said Baskerville. "I’ve always wanted a Pac 12 offer, and Oregon State is a great place for DBs."

Though he has only been in contact with the coaches at Oregon State for a little less than a month, Baskerville is building strong relationships with coach Blue Adams and sees great potential in Corvallis.

"Coach Blue Adams is recruiting me," Baskerville said. "Coach Blue and I are tight, our relationship just kind of started a couple of weeks ago but it’s grown so much. His message to me is that I can make a great impact when i arrive on campus, and that I can come in and learn and grow and be a great weapon."

