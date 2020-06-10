Greenwood Village (CO) defensive back Al Ashford has seen a rise in his recruitment over the last couple months. Oregon State joined the mix on Monday, becoming Ashford's second Pac-12 offer. Ashford was incredibly excited to receive the offer and reflected on his recruitment to this point with BeaversEdge.

“One of my good friends and mentors, Jalen Moore, was at Oregon State and we have talked about it a lot,” Ashford said. “On top of that, my relationship with coach Blue has been great. He is a great guy and seems to really know the game. Getting to know him and the staff has been nice.”

