Before the dead period, Encino (CA) athlete Chance Tucker held one offer from BYU and wondered when the next one would come. When his second offer came in, it was followed by a slew of others, and the 6-foot-1 playmaker now holds over 10 offers from some of the schools he grew up watching.

“My recruitment has been going very well, I got my second offer during the start of the quarantine and ever since then it has sparked,” said Tucker. “I have really enjoyed it and will continue to keep everything open and build relationships with coaches.”

It has taken a lot of hard work and patience for Tucker to get to this spot, and he is ready to keep working to make sure there is no turning back.

“It’s exciting and something I have been waiting for,” Tucker said. “I am staying humble, keeping my head down, and working. It has taken a lot of work to get to where I am, so I am happy.”

