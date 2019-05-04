2020 OLB Shane Kady "really, really grateful" for Oregon State offer
Oregon State coaches have been traveling nonstop on a mission to find top talent all around the globe. Some coaches have been searching in the Northwest, while others such as coach Tim Tibesar have...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news